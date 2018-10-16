WASHINGTON -- The coldest air of the season makes its appearance this week in the DC area. Some suburbs will have the first frost of the year Thursday night into Friday morning, and the mountains will flirt with the freezing mark.

The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WARNING and FROST ADVISORY for tonight into Friday morning.

The average first frost dates for our suburbs northwest of town tend to be in the second half of October, so we're not too far off the average.

Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will be rather chilly. With clear skies, light winds, and dry air, many suburbs will drop into the mid 30s. It will be cold enough for some frost, especially in better protected valleys. West of the Blue Ridge, we may even see some temperatures in the upper 20s and that is where we find the Freeze Warning.

Are you ready for it? Is it cold enough to turn the heat on in your house?

