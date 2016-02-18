QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 67.

Friday night: Becoming mostly cloudy late with showers after midnight. Low: 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly with a few showers before 10 AM. High: 62.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 64.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Breezy Friday with a hint of sunshine. Grab a sweater it will be noticeably cooler today with highs in the 60s. There's a slight chance for showers tonight and early Saturday morning. We are looking at a cool, dry weekend with a true taste of fall like weather.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Highs: 62 - 67. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Friday night: Becoming mostly cloudy late with showers overnight & chilly. Lows: 40 - 50.

EXTENDED FORECAST: THIS WEEKEND

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A much different setup than the start of October!

Saturday: Partly sunny and pleasantly cool with a an early shower. Morning Lows: 44 - 52. Highs: 58 - 64. Winds: NW - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Morning Lows: 40 - 50. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: S 5 - 10

