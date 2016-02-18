QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 77.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s! Some showers and storms are likely Thursday night as our next cold front slides in from the north. Behind that, a brief drop in temps to the upper 70s for Friday with a fair amount of clouds.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy and almost hot. Some showers and storms possible at night. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: SW - 10.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Low 66.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 74 - 78. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: INTO THE WEEKEND

Friday and into the start of the weekend temps won't be quite as warm. A wedge of cooler air and an east/northeast wind keeps highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, temps will return well above-average in the mid 80s, which is how the pattern looks to stay for much of next week.

