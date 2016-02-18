QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Cold, windy start. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. High: 57.

Sunday Night: Clear & cold. Frost Advisory in the metro. Low: 40.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A strong cold front passed Saturday night. It's a windy, cold start to Sunday. There are some passing light showers in the metro and snow showers in the mountains. The Wind Advisory continues until 8 AM.

Gradually today, skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny. It will be breezy and chilly in the afternoon with temps struggling to warm above the mid 50s in DC and even colder in the suburbs. Bundle up if you're heading to Fedex Field! You can watch that game on WUSA 9.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday: Cold, windy start. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs: 51 - 56. Winds: NW 15 - 25 + early.

Sunday Night: Clear & cold. Frost Advisory in the metro. Lows: 31 - 41. Winds: Light NW.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: W/S - 10.

