QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery and chilly. High: 56.

Sunday Night: Clear & cold. Frost Advisory in the metro. Low: 40.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. High: 60.

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and mild. High: 66.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Mostly sunny, blustery and chilly this afternoon with temps struggling to warm above the mid 50s in DC and even colder in the suburbs. Winds through the afternoon could still gust above 30 mph at times. Bundle up if you're heading to Fedex Field! You can watch that game on WUSA 9.

Graphic: Redskins Forecast. App Users Click Here.

Overnight Sunday night will be even colder with lows in the 30s. There is a frost advisory for the DC metro area, and counties east of I-81. West of the Blue Ridge the growing season has ended already.

After the cold start Monday morning, temperatures will rebound to around 60° in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday is warmer in the mid 60s, but our next front arrive, sending highs back into the 50s mid-week. The week ahead looks fairly dry, with showers out of the picture through Friday.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Sunday: Cold, windy start. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs: 51 - 56. Winds: NW 15 - 25, Higher Gusts.

Sunday Night: Clear & cold. Winds calming down. Frost Advisory in the metro. Lows: 31 - 41. Winds: NW 5 - 10.

Monday: Cold start. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 55 - 60. Winds: W/S - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & chilly again. Lows: 37 - 46. Winds: SW 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Chilly Start. Mostly sunny and mild. Highs: 62 - 67. Winds: W - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA