WASHINGTON -- We get a break Thursday as skies return partly cloudy with only a few PM showers possible and highs in the upper 80s. Hot Friday with highs in the low 90s and some PM storms. Some of the storms Friday afternoon and evening could be heavy with a few even severe. Heavy downpours and damaging winds are our main threats. We wll monitor Friday PM for a Yellow Weather Alert.

The weekend overall looks hot and not as wet: expect only a stray storm Saturday, and scattered afternoon storms on Sunday.

OVERNIGHT:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 2 AM

Mostly Cloudy & Muggy with Patchy Fog,

Showers ending, Patchy Fog

LOWS: 68 - 76

WINDS: SW to NW 5 - 10

THURSDAY:

Becoming Partly Cloudy & Hot,

Stray Shower or T-Storm Possible

HIGHS: 86 - 90

WINDS: Light

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy & Hot with

Scattered PM Showers/T-Storms,

Some Heavy/Severe

HIGHS: Low 90s

WINDS: SW to NW late - 10

