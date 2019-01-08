WASHINGTON — When storms roll in, gusty winds and rain can blow trees into power lines and homes. Melissa Hurst, who lives in Northwest, D.C., knows firsthand the damage trees can do.

A tree fell on her home at the corner of Yuma St., Northwest and 43rd St., Northwest two weeks ago.

"It’s beautiful," Hurst said. "But it does a lot of damage to families."

RELATED: Tree crashes onto power line and home in DC

She said that D.C.'s Department of Transportation responded quickly, removing the tree the next day.

DDOT said it's pretty rare for a tree to fall into a house, but the Urban Forestry Division does have an extensive process in place to monitor the city's 160,000 trees.

Earl Eutsler, the Associate Director for DDOT's Urban Forestry Division, said their team has 24 arborists checking about 300 trees across the District every day.

He said the division keeps an extensive inventory of all trees with the goal of keeping families safe.

Eutsler said neighbors can also help keep themselves safe by requesting that a professional from their city or county come out and take a look at any tree that may be of concern.

"We get on an annual basis over 13,000 requests a year," he said. "That’s over 1,000 a month, and that helps leverage the eyes and ears of the public to let us know what they think is a concern."

Eutsler said typically they remove about 2,000 trees a year, which amounts to only about 1 percent of total trees in D.C. They replace every single tree that is removed.

You can see an up-to-date inventory on all trees in the district by clicking here.

If you have a concern and you live in D.C., Montgomery County, or Prince George's County, you can dial 3-1-1.

Otherwise, check with your local Department of Transportation or Highway Department.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.