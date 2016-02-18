QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Sunny & beautiful. Low humidity. High: 82.

Thursday Night: Clear, breezy & less humid. Low: 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunny Thursday and Friday with low humidity makes a spectacular forecast. The pattern the next few days calls for overnight lows in 60s, 50s in the 'burbs, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

We stay comfortable through the weekend, with some heat building in on Sunday and then quite hot next week.

Great weather the Redskins game at Fedex on Friday evening! Temperatures will be in low 80s to mid 70s during the game.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Sunny & beautiful. Low humidity. High: 77 - 82. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday Night: Clear, breezy & less humid. Low: 56 - 66. Winds: Light.

Friday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous. Not humid. High: 80 - 85. Winds: SE 5 - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

The dry weather sticks around for the weekend. If you want to squeeze in a few days at the beach or catch up on golf this is a great weekend for it. Highs will be in the 80s. You will notice a few more clouds Sunday. We turn up the heat once again next week. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s by Monday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80 - 85.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, a few PM clouds. Highs:87 - 92.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, a bit more humid. Highs: 91 - 96.

