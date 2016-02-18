QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 82.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few afternoon showers or storms. High: 83.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Temps warm back into the 80s starting Monday and will stay there through the work week. The possibility of any showers/storms remains rather low this week overall, a nice change from most of September. Tuesday a few showers/storms will be possible in the afternoon, especially north and west fio DC, but overall most stay dry.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few pm showers or storms. Highs: 79 - 84. Winds: SSW - 10.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy still warm. Highs: 80 - 85. Winds: NW - 10.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Temperatures will remain well above average in the mid, maybe even upper 80s this week with a threat for an isolated showers/storm Friday and Saturday. As for any autumnal chill, that may not happen until the middle of the month at the earliest.

