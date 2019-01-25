WASHINGTON — While we've had some cold spells this winter, the shot of cold air arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday looks to be the coldest air we've seen in perhaps the last 5 years! On January 22, 2014, the high temperature was only 19°. The last time DC was below zero was on January 19, 1994 the high temperature was only 8° after a morning low of -4°.



The "POLAR VORTEX", which normally stays around the arctic, while dip well south allowing a chunk of very cold air to move into a good portion of the northern, central and eastern USA.

The cold air will arrive later Tuesday as an arctic cold front cuts across the region. That front will initially bring a chance for rain Tuesday afternoon, but as the cold air moves in, that rain will change to snow.

It's just too soon to know if we'll see just a coating or several inches of snow.

Both the GFS and European model producing some snow over the next week, In the moontains there willbe some snow with the cold air, east of the mountains, almost all of the snow will fall Tuesday night.

7 Day Snow portential from Friday 1-25-19

WUSA Weather



Whatever falls looks to be over by Wednesday morning. The European model shows the rain changing to snow Tuesday night.





While the GFS high temperatures for Wednesday are forecast to be in the 30s, we think temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the low to mid 20s.



Wednesday night will be bitterly cold with lows in the single digits to around 10°. If we get enough snow Tuesday night and winds go calm Wednesday night, we could easily see the cold spots with sub-zero temperatures.



The coldest day will be Thursday with most areas only getting into the teens with a few getting to 20°.





Friday morning will be bitterly cold as well with lows in the single digits and teens before some slight moderation back into the mid and upper 20s Friday afternoon.







