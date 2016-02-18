QUICK FORECAST:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH west until Sunday 11 PM

Through This Evening: Cloudy with areas of rain, embedded storms. Temps: 70s

Overnight: Muggy with areas of fog. An isolated shower. Low: 73.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid with mainly PM T-storms. High: 86.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with an early shower. Low: 73.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few pm showers/storms. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A Flash Flood Watch continues until 11 PM west of town and several flood warnings remain in locations that received heavy rain Sunday. Areas of rain, showers and t-storms will continue this evening, and overall wind down overnight. Watch for some areas of fog first thing Monday morning

Yellow Weather Alert Monday afternoon for more showers and thunderstorms. The best chance of showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours, during peak daytime heating. Storms Monday will once again produce locally heavy rain, which could lead to flooding. Gusty winds are also a factor, and an isolated strong or severe storm is possible.

Also happening Sunday night - the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower!

DETAILED FORECAST:

EXTENDED FORECAST - LATE WEEK OUTLOOK

The pattern begins to dry out and heat up for the end of the week. Highs will reach the 90s with only stray storms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot. Stray storm. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated storms. Highs: Low - Mid 90s.

