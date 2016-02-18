QUICK FORECAST:

Friday: Very cold start, Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. High: 65.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness, breezy & chilly with showers late. Low: 54.

Saturday: Mainly AM showers, Partly sunny, breezy & pleasant. High: 68.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Milder southerly winds will warm us back into the 60s Friday and Saturday with a few showers possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Another strong cold front passes Saturday evening and that will bring a shot of even colder air for Sunday.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued Thursday night well north and west of DC.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Friday: Very cold start, Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness, breezy & chilly with showers late. Lows: 46 - 56. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Saturday: Mainly AM showers, Partly sunny, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 65 - 70. SW/WNW 10 15.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: WEEKEND FORECAST

Another cold front arrives Saturday of this weekend, bringing a split in temps and some showers.

Saturday: Mild with mainly AM Showers. Some drying late. Milder. Highs: 65 - 70. Winds: SW to WNW 10 - 15.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A mountain flurry. Highs: 48 - 56. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Bundle up if you are headed to FedEx Sunday. Dress in layers.

