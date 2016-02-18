QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness late with showers after midnight. Low: 52.

Saturday: Early AM showers then partly cloudy and chilly. High: 62.

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 47.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 64.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Great for high school football tonight and date night with game time temps in the 50s but if you are out late tonight temps will fall into the upper 40s north and west of town. Some showers develop well after midnight and could linger early Saturday morning. It still looks good, all be it chilly for tailgating in College Park for the Terps game. We are looking at a cool, dry weekend with a true taste of fall like weather. If you are planning to tailgate before 9 AM Sunday for the game at FedEx temps will start out in the 40s.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness late with showers after midnight. Chilly. Lows: 42 - 52. Winds: NW - 10

Saturday: Early AM showers then partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High: 58 - 63. Winds: NW 10 - 15

Saturday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Low: 37 - 47. Winds: NNW - 10

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 59 - 64. Winds: N/SW - 10

EXTENDED FORECAST: THIS WEEKEND

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s. A much different setup than the start of October!

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and pleasantly cool with a an early shower. Light showers until 9 AM. Highs: 58 - 63. Winds: NW 10 - 15 .

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs: 59 - 64. Winds: N/SW - 10

