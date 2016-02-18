QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. Locally heavy rain. High: 81.

Monday Night: Cloudy. Isolated showers. Low: 74.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. High: 86.

DETAILED FORECAST:

We got a break from the rain this weekend, but that break is over. A messy Monday is unfolding with showers and storms making their way back into the forecast. Heavy rain will be a problem in a few spots and that could lead to flooding. Southern Maryland is a prime place for flooding today. The best time to see the storms around DC is after 12 PM.

The front that stalled south of DC this weekend is making a comeback. It will lift north as a warm front Monday and will linger around the area in some shape or form through the start of the week.

Slightly stronger storms are possible Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Thursday morning looks dry, but low pressure will spark more showers and storms by the afternoon.

Rain chances stick around all week. No days look like washouts, but we'll be tracking scattered to numerous showers and storms each day, especially in the afternoons. It's been the 7th wettest July on record in DC -- we could add to the July total by the end of Tuesday.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms, mostly in the afternoon. Areas south of DC will have the highest chance for seeing storms, especially early. Southern Maryland has a higher risk of flooding. Highs: Low 80s. Winds: SE - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and storms, some locally heavy rain. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: S 10-15.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. A few storms could become strong. Highs: 85-89.

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with showers and storms. Highs: 82-87.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK - EXTENDED FORECAST:

The sweat factor goes up a degree or two this weekend with temperatures on the rise. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances stick around this weekend, but they are lower. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Keep the umbrella close. The extended forecast looks warm and wet. Rain stays in the extended forecast most of next week.

