QUICK FORECAST:

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62.

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low: 48.

Halloween: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 70.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A warm up is on the way -- and temperatures will make it back into the 70s mid-week.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant, but just a bit cool with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday, temps climb well above-average back to the 70s. That warmth will come to an end after our next cold front Thursday night. It arrives with some showers that last into Friday, with cooler temps to follow this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Monday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Lows: 38 - 45. Winds: WNW - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: Around 60. Winds: NW/SW - 10

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Lows: 40s. Winds: SW - 10.

Halloween: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs: 68 - 73. Winds: SSW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Showers west. Highs: 70 - 75. SW 10 - 15.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: END OF THE WEEK & THE WEEKEND

The cold front passes after Thursday night, taking temps back below-average into the weekend. Overall the weekend looks cool but mainly dry & pleasant.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, mainly early. Highs: 65 - 70.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 55 - 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and still a bit cool but pleasant. Highs: 58 - 62.

