QUICK FORECAST:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The pattern of warmth will last through the end of the work week, before temps fall back to near average this weekend. A potent fall cold front brings about this change, and also brings a soaking end to the work week in DC. Yellow Weather Alert for all day Friday through Saturday morning.

Thursday will be warm and breezy as well with temps in the 70s. As our next cold front inches closer, a few showers are possible late Thursday, mostly west of town in the mountains. The DC United Game overall looks mainly dry.

Friday starts with scattered showers in the morning that will be overall light, but still impact the AM commute. The heaviest rain looks to fall from late afternoon Friday through early Saturday morning. The Friday evening commute looks wet with showers & storms likely and locally heavy rain developing and continuing thru Friday night. Overall a general 1" is likely, but locally up to 2" could fall, mostly north of town. Looks like the bulk of the rain will be over for the DC Metro region by sunrise in Saturday.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm. A PM shower possible, more west. Highs: 72 - 77. Winds: SW 10 - 20.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy & mild with showers & even a t-storm. Lows: 59 - 65. Winds: SSW 10 - 20.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy & warm with showers likely and even some t-storms. Highs: 69 - 74. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: THIS WEEKEND

The cold front tracks out Friday night, bringing cooler temperatures back for the weekend. Rain and showers linger for the start of Saturday mainly east of town, but gradually skies become partly sunny and it will be breezy. Sunday is cool but pleasant. Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour Sunday as Daylight Saving time ends at 2:00 AM.

Saturday: An early shower, becoming partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 56- 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. Highs: 58 - 63.

