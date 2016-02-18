Thursday will be very nice with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon and highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Clouds overspread the Metro Area again Thursday night with rain and showers incoming shortly after from the south. There is a Yellow Weather Alert Friday for rain. Some heavy rain is possible Friday morning creating a slow commute to work. The bulk of the rain and showers will be gone by the afternoon, but a few more pop-up showers are possible for the evening. The Nats are back in town Friday evening and the forecast includes just a stray shower, but otherwise comfortable temps in the 60s.
Here's a look at the Futurecast showing our next chance of rain arriving Friday:
Beyond this rain chance, the weekend overall looks pleasant. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with a partly cloudy afternoon and an isolated shower. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY:
Partly Cloudy To Mostly Sunny
& Pleasant
HIGHS: 66 - 71
WINDS: NW - 10
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Turning Cloudy
Showers, Rain Arriving Late
LOWS: 48 - 54
WINDS: E - 10
FRIDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
with Rain & Showers Early, Heavy at times
Scattered Showers In The PM
HIGHS: 62 - 66
WINDS: ENE - 10
SATURDAY:
Morning Sun, Afternoon Clouds
Isolated Late Day Shower
HIGHS: Low 70s
WINDS: SW - 10