QUICK FORECAST:

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cool again. Low: 62.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. High: 76.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We're in for a stretch of dry weather. The weekend will be pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon and highs in the 70s.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday night: Partly cloudy & cool again. Lows: 54 - 62. Winds: WNW 5 - 10.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 74 - 78. Winds: NW 5 - 10

Sunday: Partly cloudy & pleasant. Highs: 72 - 77. Winds: E to S - 10

EXTENDED FORECAST:

Next week will start warm and mostly dry with highs Monday through Wednesday in the low to mid 80s. We may see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon, but overall shower chances stay low through next Friday. There is still time to fine tune the forecast. Just some info to keep in the back pocket for now.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA