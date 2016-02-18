QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms south of DC. High: 88.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy & comfortable. Low: 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A few PM showers/storms south & west of DC. High: 86.

Monday: Partly cloudy, widely scattered PM T-storms. High: 87.

DETAILED FORECAST:

A front stalls to the southeast of us Saturday, most of the showers/storms should stay there during the day. The areas most likely to see showers Saturday are Fredericksburg, Culpeper, and far southern Maryland surrounding areas south of DC. The beaches will still see some showers Saturday as well. Otherwise it's not a bad start to the weekend with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm in the mid 80s with a threat for a few showers/storms in the afternoon, mostly south & west of town. More showers and storms return to the forecast into the work week, bringing a renewed threat of locally heavy rain.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy & nearly hot. A few showers, but they will stay south. Highs 84 - 89. Winds: NW - 10.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy & cooler. Lows: 62 - 70. Winds: NNW 5 - 10.

Sunday: A dry start. Partly sunny. A few showers and storms in the afternoon south & west. Highs: 82 - 86. Winds: NE to SE 5 - 10.

Monday: Partly sunny & warmer with widely scattered showers & t-storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs: 83 - 88. Winds: E 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with showers and storms, some locally heavy rain. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: S 5 - 10.

