QUICK FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, calm and even colder with a frost or a freeze. Low: 43.

Friday: Very cold start, Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. High: 65.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness, breezy & chilly with showers late. Low: 54.

Saturday: Mainly AM showers, Partly sunny, breezy & pleasant. High: 68.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop into the upper 20s to low 40s tonight. Frost is likely except by the water and in the urban centers. Milder southerly winds will warm us back into the 60s Friday and Saturday with a few showers possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. Another strong cold front passes Saturday evening and that will bring a shot of even colder air for Sunday.

RELATED | Here's when the first frost of the season is likely

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued Thursday night well north and west of DC.

APP USERS: Click here for the FREEZE WATCH map.

APP USERS: click here for latest radar loop

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tonight: Clear, calm and even colder with a frost or a freeze. Lows: 28 - 43. Winds: light.

Friday: Very cold start, Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness, breezy & chilly with showers late. Lows: 46 - 56. Winds: SW 10 - 15.

Saturday: Mainly AM showers, Partly sunny, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 65 - 70. SW/WNW 10 15.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: WEEKEND FORECAST

Another cold front arrives Saturday of this weekend, bringing a split in temps and some showers.

Saturday: Mild with mainly AM Showers. Some drying late. Milder. Highs: 65 - 70. Winds: SW to WNW 10 - 15.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A mountain flurry. Highs: 48 - 56. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Graphic: Redskins Forecast. App Users Click Here.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA