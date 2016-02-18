QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Some early storms/showers south. Turning partly sunny with spotty pm showers, mainly south and west. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms, some strong. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

This morning we're tracking a few showers and storms south of DC. Overall for the day Monday, we'll be tracking a few showers but not as many as Tuesday as our next front lifts north. Monday will turn partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be our next "active" day across the area. As a warm front lifts north, it will become warmer and more humid, setting the stage for more showers and t-storms. Some morning showers will be possible with afternoon showers & storms. Some of those storms could be strong.

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity Wednesday into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: An early morning shower/storm south. Turning Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few pm showers, mainly south and west of DC. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: NE to E - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows: 65 - 72

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy warmer and more humid with scattered showers/storms, some strong. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: An early shower. Becoming mostly sunny, warm but less humid. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NW - 10.

