QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Some showers/storms early. Mostly cloudy. Low 66.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Midnight High: 76.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy, spotty AM drizzle. High: 76.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 85.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our next cold front slides in tonight with a few showers & storms through early tonight. Most showers & storms happen between 6 PM this evening and 2 AM tonight.

Temps drop behind this front into the 70s for Friday and Saturday. Both days will be mostly cloudy and cool. A few light showers or drizzle mix in Friday night and into Saturday morning as well.

The unseasonable warmth returns starting Sunday with highs back in the mid 80s, higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. The warm, dry stretch lasts through at least the middle of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Some showers/storms early. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 58 - 66. Winds: Becoming N - 10.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and considerably cooler. Midnight Highs: 70 - 76. PM Temps: 68 - 74. Winds: N to NE 5 - 10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and still cool. The chance of a few spotty showers or areas of drizzle. Highs: 70 - 76. Winds: Bec. SE 5 - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm again. Highs: mid 70s. Winds: S - 10.

