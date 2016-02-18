QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday Night: Clouds with some showers. Not as chilly. Low: 56.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some showers. High: 75.

Tuesday: Some morning clouds. Becoming partly sunny and cool. High: 64.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few more showers will be passing through Sunday night as a warm front approaches toward Monday morning. A few showers will be possible in both the morning and afternoon on Monday, but there will be plenty of dry hours mixed in as well. That front will boost temps into the low to mid 70s Monday ahead of our next cold front that will approach after dark Monday. That cold front will spark a few showers for the first half of Monday night. Cooler air returns behind the front with highs holding in the low to mid 60s Tuesday. The pattern overall the next week keeps cool temps here to stay.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

