Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder with some showers. High: 75.

Monday Night: Clouds with some showers. Not as chilly. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Some morning clouds. Becoming partly sunny and cool. High: 64.

A few showers will be possible Monday, but there will be a few dry hours mixed in as well. A warm front will boost temps into the low to mid 70s Monday ahead of our next cold front that will approach after dark Monday. That cold front will spark a few showers for the first half of Monday night. Cooler air returns behind the front with highs holding in the low to mid 60s Tuesday. The pattern overall the next week keeps cool temps here to stay. Monday's front will be the 1st of a series of fronts this week. We get another cold front Wednesday and Saturday. These fronts will keep temperatures in the 60s and even 50s for the next several days.

