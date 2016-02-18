QUICK FORECAST:

Monday: Some early showers south. Mostly cloudy with spotty pm showers, mainly south and west. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 72.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms, some strong. High: 86.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

This morning we're tracking a few showers and dying storms south of DC. Overall for the day Monday, we'll be tracking spotty showers this afternoon showers with a mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be our next "active" day across the area. As a warm front lifts north, it will become warmer and more humid, setting the stage for more showers and t-storms. Some morning showers will be possible with afternoon showers & storms. Some of those storms could be strong.

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity Wednesday into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: An early morning shower south. Mostly cloudy with spotty PM showers, mainly south of DC. Highs: 78 - 83. Winds: NE to E - 10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows: 65 - 72

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy warmer and more humid with scattered showers/storms, some strong. Highs: 81 - 86. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: An early shower. Becoming mostly sunny, warm but less humid. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NW - 10.

A Twitter List by wusa9

© 2018 WUSA