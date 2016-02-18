QUICK FORECAST:

Saturday night: Shower or storm possible & muggy. Low: 74.

Sunday: Partly sunny & humid, scattered showers. High: 84.

Monday: Partly sunny, a few showers south and west. High: 84.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our next front slips to the south of the DC Metro on Sunday. There will be some showers and storms tonight and again on Sunday, but you should be able to squeeze out a few dry hours to play golf or finish some chores in the yard. We will have Yellow Weather Alert again on Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temps a little cooler in the mid 80s. Showers and a few isolated storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon.

Monday looks quieter with a few showers south and west of DC.

The unsettled pattern sticks with us with more storms in the forecast Tuesday. Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and lower humidity Thursday through Saturday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tonight: Shower or storm possible & muggy. Patchy fog. Lows: 67 - 74. Winds: Becoming NW 5 - 10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & still humid. Scattered showers, a stray storm. Highs: 78 - 84 Winds: N to NE 5 - 10.

Monday: Partly sunny, a few showers south and west. Highs: 78 - 84. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. PM Showers/Storms. Some strong/heavy. Highs: 85 - 90. Winds: SE - 10.

