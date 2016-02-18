QUICK FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly sunny & warm, isolated to scattered showers. High: 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy & comfortable. Low: 72.

Monday: Partly sunny, a few showers south and west. High: 84.

Tuesday: Turning hot & humid. Partly cloudy with late day showers/storms, some strong. High: 88.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A front is stalled just south of DC on this Sunday, leaving us a little cooler and more stable than Saturday. We'll be tracking isolated to widely scattered showers and t-storms in the afternoon, but the day will be far from a washout. Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and not as hot. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday looks quite similar with isolated showers, especially south of town. Highs Monday hang in the low to mid 80s again.

Tuesday will be our next "active" day across the area. As a warm front lifts north, it will become hot and humid, setting the stage for more showers and t-storms. Some morning showers will be possible with late day showers & storms. Some of those storms could be strong.

Behind those storms, get ready for a taste of fall at the end of the week with ample sunshine and much lower humidity Thursday through Saturday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & still humid. Scattered showers, a stray storm. Highs: 78 - 84 Winds: N to NE 5 - 10.

Sunday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy & comfortable. Lows: 63 - 72. Winds: NE 5 - 10.

Monday: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers. Highs: 79 - 84. Winds: NE to E - 10.

Tuesday: Turning hot & humid. Partly cloudy with late day showers/storms, some strong. Highs: 84 - 89. Winds: SE - 10.

Wednesday: An early shower. Becoming mostly sunny, warm but less humid. Highs: 82 - 87. Winds: NW - 10.

