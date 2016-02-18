The heavy rains from Friday morning have left, but we will still have some isolated showers into the afternoon.The Nats are back in town Friday evening and we will be dry for the game with comfortable temps in the 60s.
The weekend looks decent. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with morning sunshine, then a partly cloudy afternoon and an isolated shower. Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60.
We'll see an extended period of warm weather next week as 80s return starting Monday.
FRIDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
Scattered Showers ending in the PM
HIGHS: 64 - 68
WINDS: N to NW 5 - 10
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Clear To Partly Cloudy
Chilly
LOWS: 46 - 54
WINDS: Becoming Light
SATURDAY:
Morning Sun, Afternoon Clouds
A Few Late Day/Evening Showers
HIGHS: 68 - 76
WINDS: SW 10 - 15
SUNDAY:
Partly Sunny, Breezy & Chilly
HIGHS: 55 - 60
WINDS: NW 10 - 20