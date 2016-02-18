The heavy rains from Friday morning have left, but we will still have some isolated showers into the afternoon.The Nats are back in town Friday evening and we will be dry for the game with comfortable temps in the 60s.

The weekend looks decent. Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s with morning sunshine, then a partly cloudy afternoon and an isolated shower. Sunday will be partly sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s to around 60.

We'll see an extended period of warm weather next week as 80s return starting Monday.

FRIDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

Scattered Showers ending in the PM

HIGHS: 64 - 68

WINDS: N to NW 5 - 10

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clear To Partly Cloudy

Chilly

LOWS: 46 - 54

WINDS: Becoming Light

SATURDAY:

Morning Sun, Afternoon Clouds

A Few Late Day/Evening Showers

HIGHS: 68 - 76

WINDS: SW 10 - 15

SUNDAY:

Partly Sunny, Breezy & Chilly

HIGHS: 55 - 60

WINDS: NW 10 - 20

