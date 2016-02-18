Monday will be drier, but we can't rule out the threat of some isolated shower activity south and west of DC. The bigger story into the work week is the quieter stretch of weather with a gradual warming trend. The week begins with seasonably mild temps in the low 70s, then they'll gradually warm into the 80s to finish up the week. Next weekend could turn very warm again with highs well into the 80s and low 90s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Cool

Patchy Fog West

LOWS: 50s

WINDS: N 5 - 10

MONDAY:

Becoming Partly Cloudy & Pleasant

Isolated Showers South & West of DC

HIGHS: Low 70s

WINDS: NNE - 10

TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny And Pleasant

HIGHS: Low 70s

WINDS: NE 5 - 10

