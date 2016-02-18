QUICK FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly but still pleasant. High: 57.

Thursday Night: Clear, calm and even colder. Freeze/Frost likely in the suburbs. Low: 43.

Friday: Very cold start with frost NW. Partly cloudy, breezy & pleasant. Highs: 66.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thursday stays chilly in the 50s. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop into the 30s and 40s again Thursday night. Frost is likely in the suburbs, mainly north and west of DC. Milder southerly winds will warm us back into the 60s Friday and Saturday with a few showers possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Another strong cold front passes later Saturday and that will bring a shot of even colder air for Sunday.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued Thursday night well north and west of DC.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy & chilly. Highs: 54 - 58. Winds: NW 10 - 15.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & even colder. Freeze/Frost NW of town. Lows: 32 - 43. Winds: Light.

Friday: Very cold start. Sunshine gives way to late clouds, milder. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: SW - 10.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: WEEKEND FORECAST

Another cold front arrives Saturday of this weekend, bringing a split in temps and some showers.

Saturday: Mild with mainly AM Showers. Some drying late. Milder. Highs: 64 - 69. Winds: SW to W - 10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A mountain flurry. Highs: 48 - 56. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

