The week starts cool with highs in the 50s and 60s but that doesn't last long. Some unseasonably warm temperatures returns to DC with highs in the low to mid 70s and mostly dry for Halloween and Thursday, November 1st.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Highs: 54 - 62. Winds: NW 10 - 20, Gusts 25 - 30.

Monday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 38 - 46. Winds: WNW 5 - 10.

Tuesday: Sunny and milder. Highs: 60 - 65. Winds: NW to SW - 10.

Halloween Day: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs: 68 - 74. Winds: SW - 10.

