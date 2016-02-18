QUICK FORECAST:

Overnight: Showers and storms ending, breezy and cooler. Low: 54.

Saturday: An early shower east, breezy and cooler with sun returning. High: 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. High: 60.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Yellow Weather Alert through tonight.

A band of strong to severe storms will move through the Metro Area between now and 11 PM. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible. Straight line winds of 30 - 60 mph accompany these storms. Overall a general 1" is likely, but locally up to 2" could fall. H.S. football and date night will be warm and damp.

The cold front tracks through tonight, bringing cooler temperatures back for the weekend. A leftover shower is possible for the start of Saturday mainly east of town, but gradually skies become partly to mostly sunny and it will be breezy. Sunday is cool but pleasant with much lighter winds. Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour Sunday as Daylight Saving time ends at 2:00 AM.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Overnight: Showers and storms ending, breezy and cooler. Lows: 45 - 55. Winds: NW 10 - 15

Saturday: An early shower, becoming partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 57 - 62. Winds: NW 10 - 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and still a bit cool but pleasant. Highs: 57 - 62. Winds: ESE 5 - 10

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: NEXT WEEK

Next week starts off wet with low pressure impacting the area bring us rain, Monday and Tuesday. We will have a brief warm up with highs in the 60s and even 70s by election day Tuesday with showers. Our next strong cold front comes Wednesday. Behind that front highs will drop to the 50s again.

Monday: Cloudy with rain/showers.. Highs: 58 - 62.

Tuesday: Warmer with mostly PM showers. Highs: 66 - 74.

