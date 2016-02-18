QUICK FORECAST:

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The heat returns Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

The day will be mostly sunny and hot, but not humid with a light breeze from the west. The 90s will stick with us for the remainder of the work week. Humidity creeps back a bit Thursday. Rain will not be an issue for the Redskins preseason game against the Jets Thursday evening. It will be warm and a little humid during the game with temperatures in the 80s. The next best storm chance is Friday and even then the threat is highest north and west.

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & hot but less humid. Highs: 88 - 93. Winds: W 5 - 10.

Wednesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 66 - 74. Winds: Light.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & more humid. Stray storm in the mountains. Highs: 88 - 93. Winds: S 5 - 10.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated PM T-Storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SSW 10 - 15.

EXTENDED FORECAST - END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND

Storm chances start to increase again at the end of the week and into the weekend as our next front arrives and stalls near the area. There will be a chance for a shower or storm during the weekend but you will be able to squeeze out a few dry hours with just mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Partly to Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible especially in the afternoon. High: 90

Sunday: Partly to Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms possible especially in the afternoon. High: 84.

