NWS: No tornadoes in the DC region despite 8 warnings

After reviewing the storm's damage, a tornado seems unlikely, experts say.

WASHINGTON — Despite the eight tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), it appears that no tornadoes swept through the DMV Monday evening. Damage throughout the Baltimore and Washington areas would indicate that weather conditions did become severe enough to warrant caution, but were not severe enough to cause a tornado.

The NWS reported Tuesday morning that they were still in the midst of reviewing damage reports and that those reports were still coming in. At last report, the weather service noted that the damage did not appear to have been caused by any tornadoes; rather, it all appears to be microburst damage. 

RELATED: What is the difference between downburst winds, tornadoes and derechos?

The NWS estimates that some wind gusts may have reached upwards of 80mph in some channels.

There have been no clear areas of concentrated or consolidated damage to indicate that a tornado had touched down in the DMV. 

While the NWS is still reading reports and sifting through radar data, for now, it seems unlikely that the DMV experienced its first tornado since 2021 on Monday.

Currently, there are no plans for potential tornado surveys, but as reports are still coming in, it is not out of the question. Preliminary damage reports can be seen on the storm prediction center on the NWS website.

