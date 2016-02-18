QUICK FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 62.

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low: 48.

Halloween: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 70.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm. An isolated PM shower possible. High: 75.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A warm up is on the way -- temperatures will make it back into the 70s mid-week.

Tuesday will be sunny and pleasant, but just a bit cool with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday, temps climb well above-average back to the 70s. That warmth will come to an end after our next cold front Thursday night. A few showers are possible during DC United's game Thursday night. These showers that last into Friday with the mild temps hanging on until we get into the weekend.

Rather warm for the Trick-or-Treaters Wednesday night.

DETAILED FORECAST:.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 57 - 62. Winds: WNW/SW - 10

Tuesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Lows: 40s. Winds: SW - 10.

Halloween: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs: 67 - 72. Winds: SSW 10 - 15.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Isolated pm showers in the metro, more showers west. Highs: 70 - 75. SW 10 - 20.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: END OF THE WEEK & THE WEEKEND

Showers still stick around Friday along with warm temps. The cold front passes Friday night, taking temps back below-average into the weekend. Overall the weekend looks cool but mainly dry & pleasant. Don't forget to turn back your clocks one hour Sunday as Daylight Saving time ends at 2:00 AM.

Friday: Warm with showers likely. Highs: 65 - 70.

Saturday: An early shower possible. Turning partly sunny and cooler. Highs: 55 - 60.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and still a bit cool but pleasant. Highs: 58 - 62.

