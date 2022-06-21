It has been 50 years since Tropical Storm Agnes badly damaged the DMV

It produced anywhere from 8-15 inches of rain in the DC Metro. Flooding records from Agnes still stand to this day.

WASHINGTON — Without revealing my exact age, let's just say I can remember the heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972.

We had new gutters installed on June 20. That was fortuitous as seven-13 inches of rain fell on the 21st and into the night of the 22nd.

National received 7.19" while Dulles received 11", both 24-hour rainfall records.

Agnes made a second landfall not far from New York City. It then looped back into south-central Pennsylvania. At the time it was the most costly natural disaster in the United States with over $2.1 billion in damage.

Five states were declared disaster areas: Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Florida. At one time experts warned all the dams in the area were not going to hold -- they did.

Here is a picture of the building at White's Ferry in upper Montgomery County.



Roads, on the other hand, were washed out. If my dad hadn't just bought a full tank of gas before work, he said he would have never made it home. A 45-minute drive became a 3.5-hour drive.

The lesson from Agnes is crystal clear. Winds are not the main threat from the tropical system, but rather heavy rains.