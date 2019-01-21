WASHINGTON —

#1 What is hypothermia?

Hypothermia is a medical condition that happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it.

That causes your body temperature to become severely low.

#2 What makes hypothermia dangerous?

When the body temperature drops below 95 degrees, a person’s nervous system, heart, and other major organs cannot function properly.

If hypothermia goes untreated, a victim runs the risk of heart failure, respiratory issues, and death.

#3 What are the warning signs?

This is important because someone experiencing hypothermia may not know it is happening and may not be able to do anything about it.

Look out for the following symptoms:

Shivering

Slow breathing

Weak pulse

Slurred speech

Confusion

Unconscious

It is also common for infants to turn bright red and have cold skin.

#4 – Who is most at risk?

Look out for older folks and young children.

Also, check on homeless people, those with physical and mental problems, and people using drugs and alcohol.

#5 What can you do to prevent hypothermia?

Remember this simple acronym: C.O.L.D.

The C stands for cover.



Cover your head, face, neck, and use mittens for your hands.

The O stands for overexertion.

Avoid activities that will have you sweating excessively in cold temperatures.

Wet clothes and cold weather just don’t mix.

The L stands for layers.

Put on several layers of clothes.

Materials such as wool and silk hold body heat better than cotton.

The D stands for dry.

So, try to keep yourself as dry as possible.