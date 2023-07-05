Yellow Line Service reopens Sunday after 8-month shutdown

Metro announces completion of the $384 million Yellow Line Bridge and Tunnel Rehabilitation Project.

WASHINGTON — The Yellow Line reopens Sunday, May 7, following an eight-month rehabilitation project to repair the tunnel and bridge.

When the Yellow Line shut down last September, commuter Toni Hardy was forced to take Metro shuttles, which worked quickly at rush hour, or the Blue Line -- but that sometimes added an hour to her commute.

"When I close or when I'm getting off, it’s the Blue Line, so it’s a long time," said Hardy. "I'm ready to go home."

But The Yellow Line is back up and running, with trains every eight minutes on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. It provides a direct line to Reagan National Airport.

🎉 It’s official! 🎉 The 🟡Yellow Line tunnel and bridge have reopened! Thanks to our customers for your patience as we worked to make this vital part of our Metro system sustainable for the future! #wmata pic.twitter.com/wPqAjtFbe9 — Metro Forward (@wmata) May 7, 2023

"[I'm] excited because it's much quicker, it's easy, it's pretty much always on time, just a lot quicker than the Blue Line," said Hardy. "It gets you where you need to go faster."

This weekend, Metro revealed its newly completed work on the Yellow Line’s Potomac River tunnel and bridge, between the L’Enfant Plaza and Pentagon stations, taking 300 passengers on a tour. It’s been a $384 million project.

"If we were to do this work on non-revenue and weekends, it would’ve taken much longer than eight months," said Metro senior manager Tatiana Kotirkova. "It would’ve taken over three years to do it."

Metro ridership remains at about half of what it was pre-pandemic, in 2019.

"We’re really excited, I think we’re going to see more people use the system and it's going to create a better sense of connection between the district and Virginia," said Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke.