WASHINGTON — One in every ten of the country's unpaid airport security screeners called out sick on Sunday, reaching a new high during the 31-day government shutdown, according to the latest statement by Transportation Security Administration.

TSA figures showed a nationwide unscheduled absence rate of 10 percent compared to 3.1 percent a year ago.

On Monday, the security checkpoint outside Baltimore-Washington International Airport's Terminal A became among the latest to close because of the shutdown-induced staffing crisis.

RELATED: TSA: Checkpoint at BWI airport closed due to 'excessive callouts'

"Many employees are reporting that they are not able to report to work due to financial limitations," said a TSA statement.

Workers will not get paid on Friday for the second time since December 22.

Sick calls have increased during the shutdown and, if the tend continues, will have an even greater impact on travelers. Last Tuesday, 6.8 percent of TSA workers called out sick, the agency said.

On Sunday, "99.9 percent of passengers waited less than 30 minutes," said a TSA statement. "While national average wait times are within normal TSA times of 30 minutes for standard lanes and 10 minutes for TSA Pre✓®, some airports experienced longer than usual wait times."

Here are the longest lines in our area:

BWI, 25 minutes Reagan National Airport, 17 minutes Dulles, 13 minutes

Here are the top three worst security lines nationwide:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, 45 minutes Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, 35 minutes LaGuardia Airport, 29 minutes

