Washington-area airports rank among worst for cancellations

Department of Transportation data shows these airports had the most cancellations last year

WASHINGTON — Planning a spring break getaway? You may want avoid some Washington-area airports. 

Researchers with travel insurance website InsureMyTrip analyzed 2022 flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation and found that Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) are among the airports with the highest percentage of cancellations.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) has the highest cancellation rate in the country for 2022: 5.55% - up from 1.43% in 2021. That’s an increase of 286.77%.  LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City saw the largest increase in canceled flights – from 1471 in 2021 to 8795 in 2022 - a 497.89% jump.

DCA was No. 5 on the list reporting 3.93% of all flights canceled, while BWI ranked eighth with 3.74% cancellations. 

Here's a closer look at the data.

Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight. Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred because of a canceled flight.

Data from AAA shows international travel this season is up 30% over 2022. That means airports will once again be filled with passengers. TSA is anticipating travel volumes close to pre-pandemic levels this year.  

