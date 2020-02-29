VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated their travel advisories for the coronavirus to now include China, Iran, Japan, Italy, and South Korea.

CDC has listed any confirmed coronavirus cases in countries across the world. Many of those countries are popular tourist and United States military destinations.

Travel Leaders Vice President Bruce Horner explained his daily work routine has changed. Horner is forced to look at COVID-19 alerts to inform his customers where they shouldn't travel to.

He mentioned some customers have canceled their trips to China this year.

"We had a group, just a few people that were going to go to Korea and over to China, usually the top places they would like to see and obviously that's when it all broke out. They're traveling next month but they decided they better stay home for now," said Horner.

Another travel agency in Norfolk expressed they are having issues because of the coronavirus.

"Due to these restrictions, we have had multiple customers who have been forced to cancel or delay their flights until further notice," said United Military Travel Operations Manager Cassandra Tucker in a statement to 13News Now.

Tucker mentioned some of those customers are stationed in the countries that had cases of the virus and are not able to leave the country.

RELATED: Gov. Northam says Virginia is taking coronavirus 'really seriously.' Here's what's being done:

RELATED: CDC adds Italy and Iran to list of countries to avoid amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling

RELATED: Scott Cash's son quarantined in Abu Dhabi because of coronavirus concerns