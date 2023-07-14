A man and a girl were injured as the balloon made a hard landing due to wind.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A man and a girl were injured after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in Lafayette Friday morning.

At about 7:18 a.m. a balloon pilot attempted to make a quick landing near 700 Avalon Ave. in Lafayette due to high winds, according to Brian Rosipalja with Lafayette Police.

The balloon made a rough landing and two people were injured and transported to the hospital, Rosipalja said. There were five people in the basket, including the pilot, at the time of the landing, according to Rosipalja.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to conduct an investigation.

Earlier Friday, several hot air balloons were blown over during a launch at the Erie Hot Air Balloon Festival. No reports of injuries from that incident.

The balloon that made the hard landing in Lafayette was seen launching from the festival early Friday morning.

