TSA: Increase in guns caught by DCA airport security

WASHINGTON — More than 70 firearms were confiscated by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at three local airports in 2021, which is more than double 2020's numbers.
Thirty guns were caught at airport checkpoints at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2021, 19 were found at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and 23 were taken Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), for a total of 72 firearm confiscations.
In 2019, those same numbers were 14, 19 and 27.
Given the impact of the pandemic on travel in 2020, it's important to compare the data going back several years, to get a full picture of this trend.
DCA's 2021 numbers were significantly larger than any data seen in the last five years, save for 2020, while IAD's numbers were fairly consistent and BWI's numbers were actually down.
Here are firearm confiscations at DCA, IAD and BWI going back five years:
DCA
2017: 13
2018: 16
2019: 14
2020: 10
2021: 30
IAD
2017: 19
2018: 17
2019: 19
2020: 7
2021: 19
BWI
2017: 26
2018: 22
2019: 27
2020: 13
2021: 23
None of the local airports made TSA's top-10 list, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topping it at 507 confiscations in 2021, and Salt Lake City International Airport clocking the 10th-highest numbers at 115.
Nationwide, TSA agents confiscated 5,972 firearms in 2021, compared to 3,257 in 2019, 4,432 in 2019, 4,239 in 2018 and 3,957 in 2017.
Passengers are permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.
Firearms in checked bags must be
- unloaded
- packed in a hard-sided locked case
- packed separately from ammunition
The locked case must taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.
"Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws," TSA says. "Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition."
