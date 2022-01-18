TSA: Increase in guns caught by DCA airport security

TSA officials confiscated 72 guns from DCA, BWI and IAD security checkpoints in 2021, compared to 30 in 2020 and 60 in 2019.

WASHINGTON — More than 70 firearms were confiscated by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at three local airports in 2021, which is more than double 2020's numbers.

Thirty guns were caught at airport checkpoints at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in 2021, 19 were found at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and 23 were taken Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), for a total of 72 firearm confiscations.

In 2019, those same numbers were 14, 19 and 27.

Given the impact of the pandemic on travel in 2020, it's important to compare the data going back several years, to get a full picture of this trend.

DCA's 2021 numbers were significantly larger than any data seen in the last five years, save for 2020, while IAD's numbers were fairly consistent and BWI's numbers were actually down.

Here are firearm confiscations at DCA, IAD and BWI going back five years:

DCA

2017: 13

2018: 16

2019: 14

2020: 10

2021: 30

IAD

2017: 19

2018: 17

2019: 19

2020: 7

2021: 19

BWI

2017: 26

2018: 22

2019: 27

2020: 13

2021: 23

None of the local airports made TSA's top-10 list, with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topping it at 507 confiscations in 2021, and Salt Lake City International Airport clocking the 10th-highest numbers at 115.

Nationwide, TSA agents confiscated 5,972 firearms in 2021, compared to 3,257 in 2019, 4,432 in 2019, 4,239 in 2018 and 3,957 in 2017.

BREAKING NEWS: Top 10 airports where @TSA officers detected the most guns in 2021: ATL with 507; DFW with 317; IAH with 245; PHX with 196; BNA with 163; DEN with 141; FLL with 128; MCO with 124; MSY with 119; SLC with 115. — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 18, 2022

Passengers are permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.

Firearms in checked bags must be

unloaded

packed in a hard-sided locked case

packed separately from ammunition

The locked case must taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website .