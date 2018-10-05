A ground stop has been lifted at all D.C. area airports after thunderstorms moved through the area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

However, flights are still experiencing delays.

The ground stop was issued for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International (BWI).

Flights were being held on the ground before they took off. That has caused several delays throughout the region. Travelers are experiencing delays anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours.

The FAA governs air traffic control. When weather got bad, air traffic controllers used to put planes in a nearby holding pattern by flying a race track pattern in the air. According to WUSA9's Pete Muntean, this is where the term comes from. Now, air traffic control keeps flights bound for airports where the weather will be bad from taking off.

