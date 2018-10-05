A ground stop has been issued at all D.C. area airports due to expected thunderstorms in the area, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ground stop was issued for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International (BWI).

The flights are being held on the ground before they depart.

The FAA governs air traffic control. When weather got bad, air traffic controllers used to put planes in a nearby holding pattern by flying a race track pattern in the air. According to WUSA9's Pete Muntean, this is where the term comes from. Now, air traffic control keeps flights bound for airports where the weather will be bad from taking off.

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the D.C. area until 7 p.m.

© 2018 WUSA