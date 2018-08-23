ARLINGTON, VA -- A Coast Guard helicopter had to make an emergency landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night after a pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, according to officials.

The helicopter, which was a HH-65 Dolphin, made the emergency landing on Runway 4 at DCA. Officials said the helicopter was able to land safely and no one was injured.

After the helicopter was shut down, officials say any smoke and sparks had stopped.

HH-65 Dolphin helicopters are often seen over the Potomac River. According to WUSA9's Pete Muntean, their mission is to intercept airplanes that wander into restricted airspace around Washington.

Fire officials inspected the helicopter and no fire was evident. Officials said Runway 4 is not an actual runway and that airport operations were not impacted.

