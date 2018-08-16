ARLINGTON, VA -- There was a widespread power outage at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night.

Arrival and departure flights were halted temporarily, but have since resumed operations.

The runway lights were still working, as well as some of the lights on the outside.

The terminal itself; however, was dark while the airport operated with emergency lighting.

This is what Terminal C at DCA looks like right now, where my wife is presently attempting to return home... pic.twitter.com/koLZs8K4g0 — Tim Stevens (@Tim_Stevens) August 16, 2018

Airport authorities are working to restore power and said an emergency generator was smoking. The fire department arrived and determined it was only smoke.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

To check a flight status, click here.

We are aware of an airport wide power outage and investigating. Updates to follow. (950pm) — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) August 16, 2018

© 2018 WUSA