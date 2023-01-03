7 injured on flight to Germany that had emergency landing at Dulles

The injured people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

MANASSAS, Va. — At least seven people were injured on a flight to Germany from Texas that had to be diverted to Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) confirmed.

Lufthansa flight 469 was headed to Frankfurt, Germany from Austin, Texas when it experienced "significant turbulence" at 37,000 feet altitude over Tennessee, the FAA said.

The pilot executed an emergency landing and the plane landed safely at Dulles around 9:10 p.m., MWAA said. They responded to Lufthansa's Airbus A330 and ended up having to transport seven people to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

It wasn't clear how serious their injuries were.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

WUSA9 has reached out to Lufthansa but have yet to hear back.

No other information was immediately available.

