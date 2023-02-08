x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Destinations

9 places to catch a peek of the rare blue supermoon in the DC area

The supermoon will be visible just after 8 p.m., but will appear brightest and biggest closer to 9:30 p.m.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Fourteen years is a long time to wait to catch the next blue supermoon, so we recommend getting outside tonight because the next one isn't predicted to happen again until 2037.

WUSA9 has compiled a list of 9 places in the D.C. area to gaze at the moon Wednesday night.

You don't need fancy equipment to see it, just good company and the perfect viewing spot. 

WUSA9 would also love to see your photos of Wednesday night's blue supermoon. Please share with us in the Near Me section of our free app or email WUSA-WebProduction@wusa9.com.

Despite its name, the moon won't appear to be blue Wednesday night. Blue is in reference to the moon being the second full moon seen in a single month. It is also a supermoon, which means it's expected to be even bigger and brighter than usual as it's closer to Earth in its orbit.

RELATED: When is the blue supermoon tonight?

The Wharf

  • Kicking off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night is the free Rock the Dock concert series on the Transit Pier.
  • Enjoy live music while the sun sets, with beer and mixed drinks for sale, before the moon makes its appearance.

 

Credit: Wharf DC
The Wharf DC offers fun, food and entertainment.

The National Mall

  • Grab a blanket or chair, and head to the Mall to gaze at the sky Wednesday night.
Credit: National Links Trust
East Potomac Golf Course is the most financially promising course because of its location to the National Mall and location and views on the Potomac.

Lincoln Memorial

  • The steps of the Lincoln Memorial create the perfect backdrop to gaze at the unusually large moon Wednesday night. 
Credit: Ben - stock.adobe.com

The Kennedy Center

  • Visit the Center for Performing Arts to catch a glimpse of the rare moon over the Potomac River.
Pedestrians walk up a sidewalk to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on August 16, 2014 in Washington, DC. The building opened on September 8, 1971 and is the living memorial to Kennedy and one of the nation's premier performing arts venues. It was designed by architect Edward Durell Stone.

Cardozo High School

Credit: John Henry
The DC Skyline from Cardozo Education Campus in the Shaw neighborhood.
  • The school's grassy slopes and hilltop location make it a great viewing spot.

Lady Bird Johnson Park

  • Located on an island in the Potomac near the Pentagon, this island provides unobstructed views.
  • You can get to the park via the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Credit: NPS

Washington National Cathedral

  • As one of the highest points in D.C., the Cathedral in NW offers great sky-watching.
  • Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and head to the grassy slope to see the rare moon.
Credit: WUSA9
Washington National Cathedral, Oct. 5, 2021, as its funeral bell tolls 700 times for 700,000 American COVID-19 deaths

The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial

  • Catch a glimpse of the moon from across the Potomac River at this memorial in Virginia. 

Fort Washington Park

  • The historic fort in Maryland sits on the high ground and overlooks the Potomac Rover.
  • It offers visitors a great view of the D.C. and Virginia shoreline.
Credit: NPS

RELATED: This week's 'blue' supermoon will be 2023's biggest and brightest

WATCH NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Before You Leave, Check This Out