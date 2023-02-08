9 places to catch a peek of the rare blue supermoon in the DC area

The supermoon will be visible just after 8 p.m., but will appear brightest and biggest closer to 9:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Fourteen years is a long time to wait to catch the next blue supermoon, so we recommend getting outside tonight because the next one isn't predicted to happen again until 2037.

WUSA9 has compiled a list of 9 places in the D.C. area to gaze at the moon Wednesday night.

You don't need fancy equipment to see it, just good company and the perfect viewing spot.

WUSA9 would also love to see your photos of Wednesday night's blue supermoon. Please share with us in the Near Me section of our free app or email WUSA-WebProduction@wusa9.com.

Despite its name, the moon won't appear to be blue Wednesday night. Blue is in reference to the moon being the second full moon seen in a single month. It is also a supermoon, which means it's expected to be even bigger and brighter than usual as it's closer to Earth in its orbit.

Kicking off at 7 p.m. Wednesday night is the free Rock the Dock concert series on the Transit Pier.

Enjoy live music while the sun sets, with beer and mixed drinks for sale, before the moon makes its appearance.

Grab a blanket or chair, and head to the Mall to gaze at the sky Wednesday night.

The steps of the Lincoln Memorial create the perfect backdrop to gaze at the unusually large moon Wednesday night.

Visit the Center for Performing Arts to catch a glimpse of the rare moon over the Potomac River.

The school's grassy slopes and hilltop location make it a great viewing spot.

Lady Bird Johnson Park

Located on an island in the Potomac near the Pentagon, this island provides unobstructed views.

You can get to the park via the southbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

As one of the highest points in D.C., the Cathedral in NW offers great sky-watching.

Bring a blanket or chair to sit on and head to the grassy slope to see the rare moon.

Catch a glimpse of the moon from across the Potomac River at this memorial in Virginia.

The historic fort in Maryland sits on the high ground and overlooks the Potomac Rover.

It offers visitors a great view of the D.C. and Virginia shoreline.