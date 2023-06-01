Winter Wine Festival coming to the National Union Building in DC Jan. 21

WASHINGTON — Anyone 21 years old and up is invited to join Drink the District for a special Winter Wine Festival at the new National Union Building on Saturday, January 21.
From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., attendees can try a variety of wines and support local businesses by shopping the artisan market at the festival.
The festival will be held at the new National Union Building located at 918 F Street Northwest, Washington, D.C, near Ford's Theatre in Penn Quarter.
General Admission tickets start at $59.99 per person and include:
- Unlimited sampling of more than 50+ wines including French favorites. Participating in Dry January? We've got you covered! We will have zero proof wines for you to taste as well.
- Access to the Demonstration Kitchen where you can learn how to sip like a professional.
- Have questions? Our roaming Sommelier team have answers! Stop them to learn more about varieties and vintages
- Experience Etsy "In Real Life" – with an artisan market featuring local DC small businesses
- Commemorative festival cup
- Live music and entertainment throughout the venue
Guests can also purchase the Drink Lovers Package for $99.99 per person, which includes everything in general admission, plus four bottles of wine chosen by a sommalier.
Since parking is limited, officials recommend taking the Metro to Metro Center or using a ride sharing service to get to the festival.
