Winter Wine Festival coming to the National Union Building in DC Jan. 21

Could it be love at first sip? On Sat. Jan 21, try a wide variety of wines at the winter edition of the Drink the District Wine Festival.

WASHINGTON — Anyone 21 years old and up is invited to join Drink the District for a special Winter Wine Festival at the new National Union Building on Saturday, January 21.

From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., attendees can try a variety of wines and support local businesses by shopping the artisan market at the festival.

The festival will be held at the new National Union Building located at 918 F Street Northwest, Washington, D.C, near Ford's Theatre in Penn Quarter.

Unlimited sampling of more than 50+ wines including French favorites. Participating in Dry January? We've got you covered! We will have zero proof wines for you to taste as well.

Access to the Demonstration Kitchen where you can learn how to sip like a professional.

Have questions? Our roaming Sommelier team have answers! Stop them to learn more about varieties and vintages

Experience Etsy "In Real Life" – with an artisan market featuring local DC small businesses

Commemorative festival cup

Live music and entertainment throughout the venue

Guests can also purchase the Drink Lovers Package for $99.99 per person, which includes everything in general admission, plus four bottles of wine chosen by a sommalier.

Since parking is limited, officials recommend taking the Metro to Metro Center or using a ride sharing service to get to the festival.